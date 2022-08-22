Giants lose rookie LB Darrian Beavers for season with torn ACL
New York Giants linebacker Darrian Beavers’ rookie season is over before it even really begins.
Beavers suffered a knee injury late in Sunday’s 25-22 preseason victory over the Cincinnati Bengals and immediately there was significant concern. Unfortunately, those fears were realized with word that he’ll miss the year with a torn ACL.
Injury news not as good on another rookie: The Giants announced that LB Darrian Beavers tore his ACL. The second Giants draft pick to be lost for the season with a torn ACL (OL Marcus McKethan).
— Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 22, 2022
Beavers had stood out in the Giants’ preseason opener in New England last Thursday and was making a case for an increased role on the Giants’ defense.
Beavers was a sixth-round pick out of Cincinnati in this year’s NFL draft and was potentially in line to earn a starting job alongside Blake Martinez. At worst, he would have filled a crucial depth role for Wink Martindale.
The Giants have been completely riddled with injury this summer and have seen as many as 25-plus players miss practice on any given day.
