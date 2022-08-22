Giants lose rookie LB Darrian Beavers for season with torn ACL

New York Giants linebacker Darrian Beavers’ rookie season is over before it even really begins.

Beavers suffered a knee injury late in Sunday’s 25-22 preseason victory over the Cincinnati Bengals and immediately there was significant concern. Unfortunately, those fears were realized with word that he’ll miss the year with a torn ACL.

Injury news not as good on another rookie: The Giants announced that LB Darrian Beavers tore his ACL. The second Giants draft pick to be lost for the season with a torn ACL (OL Marcus McKethan). — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 22, 2022

Beavers had stood out in the Giants’ preseason opener in New England last Thursday and was making a case for an increased role on the Giants’ defense.

Beavers was a sixth-round pick out of Cincinnati in this year’s NFL draft and was potentially in line to earn a starting job alongside Blake Martinez. At worst, he would have filled a crucial depth role for Wink Martindale.

The Giants have been completely riddled with injury this summer and have seen as many as 25-plus players miss practice on any given day.

Related

Alex Bachman's do-it-all performance encourages Giants Giants' Julian Love, Jamie Gillan shine in emergency situation Giants' Daniel Jones accepts blame for Daniel Bellinger drop, interception

List

Giants defeat Bengals: Winners, losers and those in between

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire