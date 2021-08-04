Giants tight end Levine Toilolo will miss the entire 2021 NFL season with a torn Achilles tendon.

Toilolo was carted off the practice field today, and this evening the team made the announcement that he suffered the injury.

The 30-year-old Toilolo was heading into his second season with the Giants and had restructured his contract with the team to ensure he’d stick around.

Toilolo played in all 16 games last season and was used primarily as a blocking tight end, totaling five catches for 46 yards. He has also played for the 49ers, Lions and Falcons.

Giants lose Levine Toilolo to torn Achilles originally appeared on Pro Football Talk