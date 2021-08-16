Giants lose LB T.J. Brunson to torn ACL

The first preseason game of the summer was the final game of the year for Giants linebacker T.J. Brunson.

Brunson tore his ACL while playing against the Jets on Saturday night. Brunson had four tackles and forced a fumble before being knocked out of action.

Brunson was a seventh-round pick in 2020 and he appeared in five games during his rookie season. He was credited with three tackles while seeing almost all of his playing time on special teams.

The Giants also saw safety Josh Kalu go down with a torn pectoral. Kalu had three tackles against the Jets and 26 tackles in 28 games for the Titans over the last three seasons.

Quarterback Clayton Thorson was also injured Saturday and the Giants have added Brian Lewerke to the roster as a result.

