Video: What’s with Dana White’s hands-off approach to Conor McGregor vs. USADA?
Our "Spinning Back Clique" gives their thoughts on Dana White saying he doesn't want to be bothered with Conor McGregor and USADA.
Our "Spinning Back Clique" gives their thoughts on Dana White saying he doesn't want to be bothered with Conor McGregor and USADA.
USWNT soccer star Alex Morgan has launched her own foundation to promote sports equity, empower girls and support mothers in San Diego's South Bay.
Detroit Lions made 5 additions in NFL free agency 2023, most notably C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Cam Sutton and David Montgomery. What are people saying?
Dave Shovein takes a detailed look at the wild changes in average draft position that were witnessed in the first weekend of NFBC Main Event drafts (Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports)
Jaylen Brown was asked point-blank if he wanted to stay with the Celtics long-term, and the All-Star guard gave a notable answer that requires a bit of context.
The absence of LIV Golf players at the Match Play has made clear what everyone suspected all along.
Mel Kiper released his first mock draft since the Bears traded the No. 1 overall pick to the Panthers, and has Ryan Poles selecting an offensive lineman to help protect Justin Fields.
There have been a fair share of contentious moments in the history of the WGC-Dell Match Play. Here are four of the biggest.
Here's everything that happened to end the second round of the women's tournament.
Major League Baseball's new pitch clock is going to undergo some timing adjustments before it is turned on for games that count.
Mookie Betts and Mike Trout are at the top of the starting lineup for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic championship game against Japan on Tuesday.
Will we see more upsets in Thursday and Friday's March Madness NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 games? Our picks and predictions for the regional semifinals.
Celtics star Jaylen Brown says he's considering setting the record straight after he made comments about his future in Boston that led to plenty of "speculation."
After Shohei Ohtani proved during the World Baseball Classic he's made for the big stage, he must leave the Angels and play for a title contender.
Belarus' world number two Aryna Sabalenka says she has faced "hate" in the women's tour locker-room but hopes tensions with Ukrainian players will eventually ease."It was really, really tough for me because I've never faced that much hate in the locker room," said Sabalenka.
Could we see DeAndre Hopkins traded sooner rather than later? Here's the latest update on the star wide receiver's future with the Cardinals.
As Trea Turner rounded the bases Tuesday night after hitting his fifth home run of the World Baseball Classic, the “M-V-P!” chants roared throughout loanDepot park. Turner's tournament outing — tied for the most in a single WBC, with a grand slam — was a reminder of how just how stacked this United States team was.
Paul George injured his right leg late in the game and the Clippers failed to get off a shot in the final possession of a 101-100 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Here's everything you need to know to make a smart bet on UCLA vs. Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
D.J. Moore said his trade to the Chicago Bears not only shocked him, but also Justin Fields.
A football-inspired inbounds play is becoming more popular for teams looking to nail down NCAA tournaent victories.