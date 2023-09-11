Giants lose to Cowboys in blowout fashion: Here’s how twitter reacted

The New York Giants came into their season opener against the division rival Dallas Cowboys in hopes of starting off the season with a win.

Instead, the Giants were embarrassed on their home field, losing to the Cowboys to start off the season in the basement in the NFC East.

The Giants’ performance was concerning, to say the least, and the team seemed completely unprepared for what Dallas threw at them. The blowout was certainly not what anyone expected from Brian Daboll’s team who took a massive leap last season winning a playoff game.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the blowout loss:

That first drive is who the @Giants are. It snowballed from there but don’t throw the baby out with the bath water. When you get behind and it starts to snowball it looks way worse. If they would’ve scored on that opening drive it would be completely different game. Trust me I’ve… — Justin Pugh (@JustinPugh) September 11, 2023

I have never had less fun watching a Giants football game — Marshall Green (@MarshallGreen_) September 11, 2023

Here's the thing … You can trade for Darren Waller, sign Parris Campbell, try to involve Saquon as a receiver, have a head coach with a pass-first mindset, and more. If you can't block, none of it matters. #Giants — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) September 11, 2023

The #Giants have three more primetime games in the next five weeks… — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) September 11, 2023

Every Giants fan in America right now: pic.twitter.com/UkdEFjuPpg — Tommy (@TommyG105) September 11, 2023

This much is clear: The Giants still can't compete with the Cowboys. Which also means they don't belong on the field with the Eagles either. It's hard to be successful as the third-best team in the division. Slim margin for error. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 11, 2023

This Giants fan sums up the night 😅 📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/PSnhdtu6s4 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 11, 2023

The Giants have been outscored 78-7 in their last two games. Against two teams in their division. — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) September 11, 2023

Cowboys have now beaten the Giants 11 out of the last 12… By a combined +389.@OptaSTATS — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) September 11, 2023

The Giants worst season-opening loss was 35-0 to the Cowboys in 1995. No longer. Put 40-0 in 2023 to the Cowboys in their record books. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 11, 2023

Have seen some bad Giants losses. But never one like this, considering the expectations for this team https://t.co/iPhFwX5LZn — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) September 11, 2023

Daboll is going to take a lot of flack, and it's deserved. #BeltGuy #NYGiants — Belt Guy (@ThisIsNotZain) September 11, 2023

Brian Daboll is still the man for the job but he has a weird tendency: With Andrew Thomas out he brings Daniel Jones back into a 40-0 game and he takes another three unnecessary hits. Last year, he doubled down/defended his decision to put Adoree on punt returns. #Giants — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) September 11, 2023

So not an exaggeration to say the most embarrassing game ever played in the Meadowlands. https://t.co/uzphTjsbsj — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) September 11, 2023

New lectern for Giants postgame pressers. pic.twitter.com/uOEbd7m0Xc — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) September 11, 2023

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire