Giants lose to Chiefs, 20-17: Instant analysis

Monday night’s matchup pitted two teams heading in different directions. In the case of the New York Giants, they were pointing up for once while the two-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs were pointing down.

After this game, few should have confidence in either team’s prospects. It was an undisciplined mess marred with penalties, mistakes and errors — forced and unforced — that that led onlookers to believe that these two teams would have hard time beating one of other 30 teams in the league on the night.

The first quarter was all Chiefs, but an early interception in the end zone held the score down to 7-0 in favor of Kansas City. The Giants were way out of synch on their first two possessions with Daniel Jones throwing an interception on the team’s second play.

On their third possession, the Giants drove 85 yards on nine plays and scored on fourth down on the one yard-line when Jones found tight end Kyle Rudolph open in the end zone to tie the game at seven early in the second quarter.

Kansas City went ahead, 14-7 with 6:37 left in the first half behind the running back journeyman Derrick Gore, who scored on a three-yard rush to conclude an 11-play, 68-yard drive.

The Giants clawed back to 14-10 on their next drive with a 23-yard field goal from Graham Gano that was buoyed by a 41-yard screen pass to Devontae Booker and a roughing the passer penalty. Another red zone failure, however.

The Giants had a chance to add more points in the final two minutes but had used all of their time outs earlier in the half. Then back-to-back penalties on the offensive line put the Giants out of field goal range.

After the teams traded punts in the third quarter, the Giants took possession when Logan Ryan jarred the football loose from Travis Kelce and it was recovered by James Bradberry on the Giants’ 43. Eight plays later, Jones hit Even Engram for a five-yard touchdown to put the Giants up, 17-14, with 14:53 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Kansas City then went on another long drive that resulted in a game-tying, 36-yard field goal from Harrison Butker. Leonard Williams stripped-sacked Patrick Mahomes on third down to kill the drive.

Kansas City ended up on top, 20-17, on Butker’s 34-yard field goal after several lapses and penalties aided the Chiefs’ drive. With 1:07 remaining the Giants took possession with no time outs, but failed to drive the ball anywhere near a possible tying field goal attempt.

The Giants squandered a golden opportunity to beat a slumping Kansas City team. A terrible loss that will stick in Giant fans’ craws for some time.

