Giants lose to Chargers, 37-21: Instant analysis

It was another tough test for the undermanned New York Giants on Sunday as they faced off against the Chargers in Los Angeles. A really tough test.

The Giants were without starting quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) again but were saved the indignity of starting the very green Jake Fromm when Mike Glennon cleared the concussion protocol on Friday.

It didn’t really matter. The Giants did not put up much of a fight. They can’t score on offense and now they can’t seem to stop the opposition from scoring.

That’s a bad combination in any sport.

The Chargers dominated the first half, holding the football for over 18 minutes and gaining 18 first downs to the Giants’ six. Los Angeles put up 289 yards of offense buoyed by the passing of second-year phenom Justin Herbert, who threw for 204 yards and two scores, the second one coming on a 59-yard strike to Jalen Guyton with 23 seconds remaining.

The Giants have now been outscored 59-0 in the final two minutes of halves this season.

The second half was unwatchable. Nothing the Giants did seemed to work from fake punts to gadget plays. Meanwhile the Chargers, who are in the playoff hunt, appeared as if they didn’t want to get anyone injured since the game was over early, just like this season has been for the Giants.

The final was 37-21, but the Chargers had taken their foot off the gas at 37-7, as stated, allowing the Giants two late touchdown drives.

At 4-9, they sealed another losing season — their fifth straight and eighth in the last nine years. One more loss and they will have their fifth consecutive double-digit loss season making this era of Giants football the worst stretch in franchise history.

Both owners, John Mara and Steve Tisch, watched from the press level. Neither could be pleased with this garbage performance by their team. One has to wonder what they’ll be doing to rectify the situation come the end of the season.

