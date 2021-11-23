Giants lose to Buccaneers, 30-10: Instant analysis

The New York Giants entered their Monday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as hot as they’ve been in several years, winning two of three before heading into their bye. The Bucs were beginning to sag, losing two straight in which their offense was slowed and their defense collapsed.

Even with these two teams heading in opposite directions the oddsmakers stuck to their guns and posted the Bucs as 10.5-point favorites.

They knew what they were doing. 44-year-old Tom Brady was on his game and the Giants’ defense just seemed willing to sit back and watch him operate.

That’s not a very smart strategy against the G.O.A.T. Brady simply picked them apart with the Giants putting up as little resistance as possible. He has always professed his love of beating the Giants, so he must have been in his glory in this game as he was hardly touched by New York defenders.

The first half was a back-and-fourth affair with Tampa striking first on a crisp, seamless opening drive that ended with Chris Godwin’s one-yard touchdown reception on a pass from Brady. The Giants could not tie the core on their first drive, breaking down in the red zone again and had to settle for a 37-yard Graham Gano field goal.

The Bucs answered with a field goal of their own to open the second quarter. The Giants needed to make something happen on defense if they were going too compete in this game and they did when Adoree’ Jackson picked off Brady’s pass that caromed off Mike Evans’ shoulder inside the Bucs’ 10 year-line.

The Giants tied the game two played later when Daniel Joined found a wide open Andrew Thomas all alone in the end zone on a tackle eligible call.

The Bucs wasted no time on their next possession, traveling 71 yards on eight plays to take a 17-10 lead when Ronald Jones scored around left end on a six-yard run. After the Giants punted, they finally held a team off the board to end half as the Bucs were forced to punt with 56 seconds left on the clock.

In the third quarter, Tampa Bay extended their lead to 24-10 after Evans scored on a five-yard pass from Brady to end a 10-play, 74-yard drive.

The final was 30-10, and it really wasn’t that close. Tampa took their starters out midway through the fourth quarter as the game was well in hand.

The Giants could not muster much on offense, especially in the second half. After the Thomas touchdown in the second quarter, their next eight possessions went as follows: Punt, Fumble, Downs, Interception, Punt, Interception, Punt, Downs. Their longest drive was their opening drive which ended with them kicking a field goal.

The Giants are now 3-7 and any postseason hopes they had pretty much ended with this loss.

