Giants lose to Browns after late-game comeback comes falls short

After conducting joint practices earlier in the week, the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns squared off at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Both teams rested the vast majority of their starters and instead opted to evaluate their depth players. The product on the field represented that, although there were moments of more crisp play than a week ago.

In the end, it was a slow-paced contest with a few impressive plays but nothing to write home about. There will be a lot to evaluate for both teams with the league’s second cutdown day looming.

Final score: Browns 17, Giants 13

Keys to the game

The Giants managed 18 first downs to Cleveland's 24.

New York was out-gained 370-308.

Cleveland won the time of possession battle, 31:17 to 28:43.

Both teams had one turnover. The Browns recorded three sacks to the Giants' two.

The Browns committed six penalties for 30 yards, while the Giants committed four for 41.

It was over when...

Giants rookie running back Gary Brightwell was stuffed on a two-point conversion with just over 7:00 remaining in the game. Following a touchdown reception by wide receiver David Sills and then a penalty that put the ball on the half-yard line, Brightwell tried to go up the middle but was met with a wall of blockers after a missed assignment up front. Although there was still plenty of time left in the game, that took the air out of the Giants' sails and they were unable to rebound. The game ended on a last-second interception in the endzone -- a play that wasn't really close.

Players of the game

DT David Moa (7 tackles, two pressures)

RB Devontae Booker (40 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD)

LB Cam Brown (3 special teams tackles)

Injuries

With under :20 remaining in the second quarter, former Giants quarterback Kyle Lauletta launched an essential hail mary down the field. Multiple Giants and Browns went up for the ball and when the pile dispensed, defensive back Quincy Wilson hobbled away but briefly returned to the game. He was later ruled out with an ankle injury. Early in the third quarter, defensive back Chris Johnson got upended while attempting to return a fumble (play ruled dead). Trainers immediately came out to examine his left leg but he remained in the game. Cornerback Madre Harper exited the game early in the third quarter and was later ruled out with a groin injury. With under 1:00 remaining in the game, tight end Rysen John came up lame immediately after the start of his route. It was a non-contact injury and although the cart came out, he walked off with the help of trainers.

What's next?

The Giants will be off on Monday and have no media availability on Tuesday as they travel to Foxborough for joint practices with the New England Patriots. Those practices are scheduled to take place on Wednesday and Thursday but exact times have not yet been determined. New York will then host New England in the final game of the preseason on Sunday night at 6:00 p.m. EDT at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

