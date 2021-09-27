Giants lose Blake Martinez for season with torn ACL
Giants linebacker Blake Martinez will miss the rest of the season.
Martinez suffered a torn ACL on Sunday, according to Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com.
The Giants’ defensive captain and play-caller, Martinez suffered the non-contact injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Falcons.
Martinez is the Giants’ second team captain to suffer a season-ending injury, following offensive lineman Nick Gates.
It’s been a rough start to the season for the 0-3 Giants, and there are few reasons for optimism about it getting better.
