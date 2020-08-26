Giants lose 2 starters to injury ahead of Week 1 showdown with the Steelers

Injury news for the #Giants: 2nd round S Xavier McKinney broke his foot and will undergo surgery today, per the team, while LB David Mayo has a torn meniscus. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 26, 2020





In just 19 days, the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants will square off on Monday Night Football to kick off their 2020 NFL seasons. With the game getting so close it is important to not only track what is going on with the Steelers but the Giants as well.

According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, the Giants defense took a significant hit this week with two projected starters going down with potentially serious injuries that could impact their Week One matchup.

Linebacker David Mayo has a torn meniscus which will require surgery. Mayo started 13 games for New York last season and finished the season with 143 total tackles.

The Giants secondary was already thing but a broke foot for rookie safety Xavier McKinney really spreads that group out. The team’s second-round pick in 2020, McKinney was already projected to be the team’s starting free safety.

On the other side, the Steelers have a long list of small bumps and bruises but no significant injuries so far in training camp.

Related