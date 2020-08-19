Giants’ Lorenzo Carter drawing rave reviews from coaches, teammates

New York Giants outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter has always been dogged about not living up to his enormous talent. At Georgia, he was one of the most highly-rated recruits only to have a less-than fulfilling college career.

That is likely why Carter fell to the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The Giants thought they were getting a steal. Instead, they have witnessed pretty much what scouts saw in Carter in college.

Carter’s first two seasons in the NFL have demonstrated that as well. As a rookie on 2018, Carter “flashed” with 43 total tackles, four sacks with 10 QB hits and four passes defensed in 15 games, only two of which he started.

The Giants were hopeful after sliding him into the starting lineup in 2019 that he would explode with a breakout year. It didn’t happen. In 15 games with 12 starts, Carter posted similar numbers (45 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 13 QB hits and five passes defensed).

This summer, with a new outside linebackers coach in Bret Bielema, the Giants are hoping once again that Carter will breakout. This time their patience might be paying off. His teammates have recognized a change in Carter this year.

“Zo and X work hard, that’s all those guys do,” said veteran Markus Golden about Carter and second year pro Oshane Ximines.” Since they were young last year they have always been working hard. You have to respect those guys and the work they put in. Me, myself, I expect big things from them I know they are working hard. They expect things from themselves, but at the end of the day it’s another year in the league and you can always come back better.”

“Zo is working really hard,” defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence said of Carter. “He came in looking really good, also in good shape. You kind of see it transferring on the field. I have a locker right next to him and we chat it up a little bit. He’s doing good. He’s special.”

“Zo’s a great player,” said right guard Kevin Zeitler. “He’s doing a lot of good things here. Just like everyone else, he’s getting better every day. It’ll be a fun battle these next couple weeks. Knowing the type of person he is, I can only imagine that he’ll improve. I’m excited to see what happens.

Giants new inside linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer coached Carter at the University of Georgia. He knows how infectious a presence Carter can be for a defense.

“I think I was here maybe a week and he popped in. I hadn’t really seen much of him since we both left the University of Georgia. Lorenzo is a great person, great player, good family. I’m actually looking forward to it. You kind of hope he’s a voice in the locker room that lets players know who you are before you show up,” he said.

Is 2020 finally the year Carter puts all the pieces together? We can only hope.

