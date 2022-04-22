Giants looking to trade 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney: report

Kadarius Toney in helmet and white jersey close shot

It sounds like another Giants first-round pick could be out of town a lot sooner than expected.

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports that the Giants are looking to trade wide receiver Kadarius Toney, the team’s first-round selection in last year’s draft.

Per the Daily News, Toney’s commitment to the team came into question during his rookie season, and there was some “internal momentum” towards giving up on the first-rounder during his first pro season.



At this year's NFL Combine in Indianapolis, GM Joe Schoen seemed very committed to Toney, the 20th overall pick in last year's draft.

"I don't think Kadarius is a tradable piece," Schoen said. "He's a good, young player who our coaches really like."

SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano notes that if the Giants were to trade Toney before June 1, it would add $2.3 million to their current salary cap issues. If they wait until after June 1, they would actually save $1.2 million.

After a rollercoaster rookie season, Toney certainly didn’t help matters by not showing up to this week’s voluntary team workouts, a move that was curious to say the least.

When Toney was able to get on the field as a rookie (he missed time with a plethora of injuries and two positive COVID tests), he proved that he can be an electric playmaker, as he caught 39 passes for 420 yards in 10 games, averaging 10.8 yards per catch.

If Toney does indeed get traded, he’d join a growing list of Giants first-round picks who did not sign a second contract with the team, including Deandre Baker, Evan Engram, Eli Apple, and Ereck Flowers, while the jury is still out on Saquon Barkley (currently on his fifth-year option) and Daniel Jones (whose fifth-year option hasn’t been picked up yet).