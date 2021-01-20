The Giants are back in the market for an offensive line coach.

Head coach Joe Judge created a bit of a stir in November when he fired offensive line coach Marc Colombo and replaced him with Dave DeGuglielmo. The move came after reported disagreements between Judge and Colombo over how to coach the unit and now Judge will have to find someone else who is more in line with how he wants the job done.

Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports that DeGuglielmo’s contract as an interim replacement has expired and the team is looking for a new coach. The Giants were the sixth team to employ DeGuglielmo over the last six seasons.

The Giants saw offensive coordinator Jason Garrett and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham draw interest from teams looking for a head coach, but both remain on hand.

Giants looking for an offensive line coach originally appeared on Pro Football Talk