Are Giants looking to move on from GM Dave Gettleman?

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman is firmly on the hot seat even if team co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch won’t say so publicly.

In fact, you can tell Gettleman’s status with the Giants is flimsy at best based on what Mara and Tisch don’t and won’t say.

Early last week, Mara hitched his wagon to head coach Joe Judge with unwavering conviction. When presented the opportunity to do the same with Gettleman, Mara apparently balked.

And that’s not all.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports that there’s a strong belief around the league that the Giants are “quietly looking at general manager possibilities.”

Executives around the league are under the impression the Giants are quietly looking at general manager possibilities, according to multiple sources. Another ominous sign: The Giants and owner John Mara declined an opportunity to provide a public vote of confidence for Gettleman this week after doing so for head coach Joe Judge with a New York Post reporter several days earlier.

More coming…