Giants, longtime PA announcer Renel Brooks-Moon part ways originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The biggest change at Oracle Park this season won't come in the dugout or on the field.

The Giants announced Monday morning that Renel Brooks-Moon, the only public address announcer they have had at Oracle Park, will not return to the booth this season. In a press release, the organization said the sides "discussed an extension of Brooks-Moon's contract" but agreed to part ways after "extensive discussions."

The Giants will name the PA booth after Brooks-Moon and honor her before a future game. The release said the sides "mutually and amicably agreed to part ways," although that does not seem fully accurate. Brooks-Moon had hoped to continue as public address announcer, per team sources, but her contract ended in December.

In the release, Brooks-Moon said having the job for 24 seasons was "the honor of my lifetime."

"My very first game on April 11, 2000, I shall never forget because the job has always been bigger than me," she said. "Representation matters, and it is my great hope that my time in the booth has inspired little girls, young women and people of color to pursue their dreams even if those dreams seem impossible, because impossible dreams can come true. To my successor, best of luck, and enjoy every minute of it! To the talented young control room crew, I could not be prouder of you all.

"And last, but certainly not the least, the fans: 100% the best fans in all of baseball, many of whom have become personal friends. I can't thank you enough for your overwhelming kindness and support. I will miss you all the most. Go Get 'Em Bo Mel!"

Brooks-Moon was behind the microphone for more than 2,000 games at Oracle Park, including the first one, and all three World Series runs. In 2002, she became the first woman to serve as public address announcer for a championship game in any professional sport. A Bay Area native, Brooks-Moon is part of the Bay Area Radio Hall of Fame and once had the city of San Francisco proclaim "Renel Brooks-Moon Day" in her honor.

The Giants did not immediately announce a replacement for Brooks-Moon. They are set to introduce changes to Oracle Park on Thursday.

"Renel has been the familiar and inspirational voice for generations of players and fans at Oracle Park," president and CEO Larry Baer said in a statement. "As an ambassador for the organization and a respected leader, Renel has been a Giant voice in the ballpark and in the community, and will be a Forever Giant. It will be a fitting tribute to name the PA booth in her honor."

