Giants’ Logan Ryan: ‘I think I can be the best safety in football’

Prior to signing with the New York Giants, veteran defensive back Logan Ryan made it publicly known that he wanted to switch from cornerback to safety.

In fact, back in early August, Ryan’s agent sent an e-mail to all 32 NFL general managers asking them to compare his client’s production to that of the league’s top safeties.

“Look at the numbers — 100 tackles, four sacks, four forced fumbles, the pass break-ups, the INTs,” Ryan said on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football at the time. “I just feel like that’s not really possible too much at just playing corner, so could a team move me around a lot? I was a versatile player, a matchup guy, similar to a Tyrann Mathieu, maybe a Justin Simmons. I feel like that was more the position I was playing last year for Dean Pees, as opposed to a true traditional corner, so it’s hard to compare me to that.”

Ryan ultimately got his wish.

Due to various injuries, including one to rookie safety Xavier McKinney (foot), Ryan was thrust into the team’s starting safety role alongside Jabrill Peppers and he’s done nothing but excel.

But Ryan isn’t done yet and he’s far from satisfied with just playing well. The 29-year-old now has a new goal: establishing himself as the best safety in football.

“I’ve called myself a safety, but I’ve never really done it to this extent. It is my first year at the position full-time, my first year back there in the post. It’s my first year doing the same things I do. I didn’t have the reps in training camp, I didn’t have the reps in OTA’s. I was working behind the scenes,” Ryan told reporters on Thursday. “I honestly believe with my work ethic and my toughness and my willingness to be great, I think I can be the best safety in football.

“I’m developing my own style on how to do it. I think ultimately my toughness, my work ethic and being fundamentally sounds and my ability to go get the ball, I think is what could make me the best safety in football. I’m going to try my best to do everything I can to be the best safety for the Giants. I’m excited the more reps I get. Every single game I am getting more comfortable at the position.”

Even before his switch to safety, Ryan was playing at a high level. Since 2013, he’s the league’s only defensive back with at least 15 interceptions (18) and 10 forced fumbles (10) — one of those interceptions sealing a Week 9 victory over the Washington Football Team.

“I [felt] like my future was to go to the safety position because I am able to match up these Evan Engram’s, these versatile tight ends. These really good running backs out of the backfield. I’m able to blitz which is something I worked on. I’m able to ultimately play against the quarterback. I think my mind and my communication are my two biggest strengths,” Ryan added. “I think that bodes well for a safety. I think my best opportunity to be the best in the league is at safety. I had a lot of fun playing perimeter corner, won Super Bowls at it. I had a lot of fun playing in the slot predominately. Now I play all over, you can call me what you want to call me. I just want to be a really good defender.”

Currently, Ryan is graded (62.7) among the top third of safeties in the NFL, but he’s a long way off from the top of that list. However, considering he’s never played the position full-time prior to this season, he’s done quite well for himself.

Whether it’s with the Giants or another team, it’s clear that Ryan has a few more quality years left in the tank and he’s more than motivated to play his best football over that span.

