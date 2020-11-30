Giants’ Logan Ryan named to PFF Team of Week 12

Safety Logan Ryan led the New York Giants with a Pro Football Focus grade of 91.6 in Week 12 after recording a team-leading six tackles (two solo) to go along with one pass defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Ryan very nearly hauled in an interception as well, but had the ball jarred from his hands during a collision with fellow safety Jabrill Peppers.

“I told these guys before the game that winning is a mentality, you have to wake up like a winner, move like a winner, practice like a winner,” Ryan told reporters after a 19-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. “We’re starting to move like winners, play like winners, starting to believe that we can win each and every game. I think that takes time; it has to be developed. I think we’re developing it for sure, I’m proud of the group and I’m proud of the win today.”

Ryan, who currently leads all NFC free safeties in Pro Bowl voting, played so well that PFF named him to their Team of the Week alongside fellow safeties Jimmie Ward (San Francisco 49ers) and Darnell Savage (Green Bay Packers).

Ward and Savage got the nod at the safeties position, while Ryan cracked the team at the “Flex D” position.

It’s another well-deserved honor for Ryan and may not be his last of the week. He could very well find himself named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his remarkable clutch performance on Sunday.

