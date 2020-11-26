Giants' Logan Ryan leads NFC free safeties in Pro Bowl votes

Garrett Stepien
·1 min read
Logan Ryan goes for pass during Giants game against Eagles
Veteran defensive back Logan Ryan has been a key cog for the Giants since he signed his one-year contract with the Giants on a reported contract worth $7.5 million.

Early returns from the Pro Bowl fan vote took note of a strong first 10 games on the 2020 season by Ryan, who is a top vote-getter among all NFC free safeties.

While starting 9 of 10 games with the Giants, Ryan has recorded 59 tackles (one for loss), one sack (four quarterback hits), one interception (seven pass breakups) and two forced fumbles.

Over an initial seven-year NFL span with New England Patriots (2013-16) and Tennessee Titans (2017-19), Ryan never made the Pro Bowl, but he has been honest about his aspirations.

"I honestly believe -- with my work ethic, my toughness and my willingness to be great -- I think I could be the best safety in football," Ryan said Nov. 12. "And I'm working on it, and I do think I have a ways to go. I'm learning from the safeties here. I'm learning from safeties around the league.

"... So I surround myself with guys who are really good at it, and I've watched everybody. I'm developing my own style of how to do it."

