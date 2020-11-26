Giants' Logan Ryan leads NFC free safeties in Pro Bowl votes

Logan Ryan goes for pass during Giants game against Eagles

Veteran defensive back Logan Ryan has been a key cog for the Giants since he signed his one-year contract with the Giants on a reported contract worth $7.5 million.

Early returns from the Pro Bowl fan vote took note of a strong first 10 games on the 2020 season by Ryan, who is a top vote-getter among all NFC free safeties.

While starting 9 of 10 games with the Giants, Ryan has recorded 59 tackles (one for loss), one sack (four quarterback hits), one interception (seven pass breakups) and two forced fumbles.



Over an initial seven-year NFL span with New England Patriots (2013-16) and Tennessee Titans (2017-19), Ryan never made the Pro Bowl, but he has been honest about his aspirations.

"I honestly believe -- with my work ethic, my toughness and my willingness to be great -- I think I could be the best safety in football," Ryan said Nov. 12. "And I'm working on it, and I do think I have a ways to go. I'm learning from the safeties here. I'm learning from safeties around the league.

"... So I surround myself with guys who are really good at it, and I've watched everybody. I'm developing my own style of how to do it."