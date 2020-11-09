Giants' Logan Ryan fulfills promise to wife: 'That ball's for her'

Logan Ryan made good on a promise he made to his wife before the game: he's bringing a ball back for her.

Ryan made the promise to his wife, Ashley, after a grueling week for the family. Ashley underwent emergency surgery in Florida last week due to an unexpected ectopic pregnancy.

Fast forward to Sunday and Ashley was recovering back in their New Jersey home, while her husband was busy helping the Giants pick up their second win of the season — capped off by Ryan's game sealing interception.

"She just knows me, she just said, ‘Bring a ball home for me and the kids,’ and I was able to do that," Logan said after the game. "...No one really knows what I went through all week emotionally, but the team supported me great and I definitely wanted to do something for my wife and kids in that situation."

After making the interception, Ryan — and the rest of the defense — ran to a camera and said ""That's for you babe. That's for you baby."

Ryan told the story of what happened last week during a Zoom call with reporters, and included how a Giants trainer played a part in saving his wife's life.

"I mean, obviously, there's a story behind everything, and you guys know I try to story tell up here. I'm extremely grateful to the organization, and to my wife, she's a fighter, not to lose her in that situation, very fortunate," Ryan said. "At the same time, my wife and I mourn in silence of our lost child during that process, too. So, we had a loss as well, and, although it's a great story, it was an emotional week for me and her.

"That game's definitely for my wife, it was definitely for my family. I had her name written on my cleats, just extremely grateful that I have a great wife, and that ball's for her. She told me to bring one for her, so I was able to do that."