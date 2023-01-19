Giants list Azeez Ojulari as questionable vs. Eagles
The New York Giants will visit the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night in the divisional round of the NFC Playoffs.
It will be the third matchup this season between the Giants and Eagles with Philly having won the previous two. However, New York will have several players on the field who did not play in either of the first two games.
Full injury reports for both the Giants and Eagles can be found below:
New York Giants
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Out: N/A
Doubtful: LB Azeez Ojulari (quad)
Questionable: N/A
Philadelphia Eagles
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Out: Coming…
Doubtful: Coming…
Questionable: Coming…
