Giants, Lions wrap up joint practice No. 1: News, notes and quotes

Dan Benton
·6 min read

The New York Giants and Detroit Lions got together on Tuesday for their first of two joint practices ahead of Friday night’s preseason opener.

The practices, which were agreed upon by Giants head coach Brian Daboll and Lions head coach Dan Campbell, a former Giant himself, were scripted but provided plenty of opportunity for competition.

“I think it’s kind of the next step for training camp when you practice against another team. I think there is competitive juices, the coaches have it, the players have it, but we are going to try to practice the right way against a really good team. I think the program that the Lions have and what Dan and Brad have been able to do has really been outstanding so it will be a good test for us,” Daboll said prior to practice.

“I love practicing against another team during training camp. Again, it’s different looks, it’s different matchups. It’s a very competitive two days of practice that I am looking forward to.”

Campbell was equally as excited and likely left the field on Tuesday feeling more optimistic than Daboll given the results.

Here are some notes, takeaways, and video highlights from the first of two joint practices between the Giants and Lions:

A brief scare

Wide receiver Parris Campbell, one of the Giants’ biggest free agent additions, went down with what appeared to be a leg injury on Tuesday. He left the field with a noticeable limp, leaving everyone to hold their breath.

After jogging a bit on the sideline, Campbell returned to the field and everyone was able to exhale.

Shepard running great routes

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard remains the Giants’ most crisp route runner and that was on display against the Lions in practice. However, coverage was up to the task early on and a great route was wasted.

Shepard did have several receptions later on during practice and was putting Lions defenders on ice skates.

Mixed results on offense and defense

The Giants’ offense and quarterback Daniel Jones dominated 7-on-7 drills to start Tuesday’s practice with DJ completing six of his eight pass attempts.

The bad news is that during the next series of drills (11-on-11), the Giants offense was shut down with Jones only going 1-of-4 with a would-be sack (Aiden Hutchinson) and a near-interception.

Things got no better for DJ from there.

There were a few drops (Saquon Barkley, Darius Slayton) sprinkled in.

As Bobby Skinner noted, there were also some ugly moments for the defense. They played solid during the first team period but then fell apart in 7-on-7’s.

Justin Penik with the breakdown:

Unfortunately for the Giants, there was more bad than good on both sides of the ball.

Lawrence Cager leveled

Was it a dirty hit?

Giants tight end Lawrence Cager took a big hit that came late after hauling in a reception during team drills. He was forced to the sideline where he was examined by trainers.

Cager did eventually return during the second series of 11-on-11 drills and exacted some revenge, completely running over a Lions defensive back.

Hyatt continues to shine

Could rookie wide receiver Jalin Hyatt take the top off a defense that wasn’t his own? The answer is yes.

Although Hyatt looked good on Tuesday, the offense as a whole did not — especially during 11-on-11 drills and goal line drills.

Fight avoided

Early in practice, Giants wide receiver Jaydon Mickens and Lions safety CJ Gardner-Johnson went nose-to-nose and shared some well-spirited trash talk. However, the situation was quickly broken up before it could escalate.

Video highlights

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire