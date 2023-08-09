Giants, Lions wrap up joint practice No. 2: News, notes and quotes

After a rough day on Tuesday, the New York Giants took the field for the second and final joint practice with the Detroit Lions on Wednesday. They’ll enjoy an off day on Thursday before their preseason opener on Friday night.

Prior to practice, head coach Brian Daboll refused to acknowledge the struggles of his team the day prior, instead calling the joint practices “productive” multiple times.

“It’s practice so we are out here competing. I thought it was productive. We will go out here and try to have another one today,” Daboll said. “I’m not worried about chatter; I just want to go out there and have a good practice. Our guys were ready to go, I thought we had a good productive practice, and we will try to have one today.”

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said the joint practices should serve the team well enough to leave their starters out on Friday but Daboll wouldn’t commits to the same. It remains unclear who will and will not play.

“It’s just kind of like a Friday in the regular season. We’ll talk about that as a coaching staff tonight, tomorrow and come up with our decisions,” Daboll said.

Back on the field, all eyes were on quarterback Daniel Jones and the offense, who were looking to rebound from an ugly performance.

Here are some notes, takeaways, and video highlights from the final joint practice between the Giants and Lions:

DJ with the rebound

One day after a rough performance drew a plethora of negative headlines, Daniel Jones bounced back in relatively dominant fashion.

Proving that the critical reaction was overblown, Jones shined in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills early. He tossed several touchdowns, including two in the red zone, but also tossed a near-interception (ball was dropped).

OK Daniel Jones. Surgical in 7-on-7. Four passes on money to begin the drill. The final was one that thread the needle to Darren Waller between two defenders. Very impressive. Yesterday, even when Jones completed passes, he made it harder for his wideouts. Passes were always,… — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 9, 2023

And now we’re through the first set of team drills. Daniel Jones looks really, really good. Five reps. Jones completed all three of his passes, the highlight a deep in cut to Hodgins. Jones did a nice job climbing pocket and delivering it. Some early credit here to #Giants… — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 9, 2023

Daniel Jones with two TDs to Darius Slayton in latest 11/11 team period: one from fringe, split two defenders. The other a juggling grab in air from Slayton in back left corner of end zone from goal line formation. #NYGiants — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 9, 2023

Practice is over. It was a very, very good one for Daniel Jones & the offense. Have more in a bit. #Giants — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 9, 2023

Was Jones perfect? No, but there was a lot more good than bad — the exact opposite of Wednesday.

More intensity overall

Lions head coach Dan Campbell was fired up prior to Tuesday’s practice and his team emulated that emotion. Their energy eclipsed that from the Giants and it showed on the field.

More aware of what to expect on Wednesday, the Giants raised their game and came out energized. As result, their performance on both offense and defense improved…significantly.

More edge to today’s practice, more players hitting the ground (against coaches’ wishes)… — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 9, 2023

The Giants hope to bring Wednesday’s same intensity with them on Friday night.

Hyatt, Williams banged up

Rookie wide receiver Jalin Hyatt sustained a minor issue to his wrist over the weekend and was forced to leave Wednesday’s practice to have it taped up.

Meanwhile, cornerback Rodarius Williams got tangled with a Lion during one of the practice drills and headed off to the sideline to be examined by trainers.

Giants rookie WR Jalin Hyatt on the sideline during 11 on 11 getting what looks like his right wrist taped up. Appeared to do something to it Saturday m on a red zone target, but had continued practicing and producing… he’s now throwing a ball with trainers to test how it feels — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 9, 2023

After breaking up a long pass, Rodarius Williams got tangled a bit getting up and is getting checked out on sidelines — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) August 9, 2023

Both Hyatt and Williams (also a wrist injury) returned to the field.

Saquon limited

The Giants gave wide receiver Sterling Shepard the day off for maintenance and basically did the same for running back Saquon Barkley despite him suiting up.

Barkley saw limited action on Wednesday as the Giants managed his workload.

Almost came to blows...

Things were a little chippy on Tuesday and some words were exchanged, but the teams avoided a fight. Intensity picked up a bit more on Wednesday and that very nearly led to an exchange of blows.

Giants linebacker Oshane Ximines and Lions offensive tackle Germain Ifedi were the two that nearly set things off.

Oshane Ximines **almost** just started the first big fight of camp. Got his ass kicked on a run play and guess he didn’t like it — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) August 9, 2023

We had a scuffle! Oshane Ximines and Lions’ Germain Ifedi got into a bit during some team red zone drills — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) August 9, 2023

Lots of forced fumbles

The Giants defense came to play on Wednesday and the entire unit seemed to make an impact. Forced fumbles came in bunches thanks to safety Dane Belton specifically (video a few slides down).

Giants first team defense has forced two fumbles the last two drives. Both fumbles forced by Dane Belton. He also recovered one of them, Kayvon Thibodeaux recovered the other. — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) August 9, 2023

Kayvon Thibodeaux set the edge on a run play really nice. Giants defense winds up forcing another fumble. Kayvon recovers another fumble (not sure if RB was down or not but looked like a fumble) — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) August 9, 2023

Beyond just the turnovers, the Giants defense was able to set the edge, dominate in the middle and generate a pass rush on the outside.

Got to see some Giants DL vs Lions OL 1v1’s • Dex & Leo looked really good. Dex is so powerful. Leo used power + diff moves

• Kayvon & Azeez had some reps where they beat guys around the corner with speed. Azeez showed some power too. Nice to see some good plays from them — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) August 9, 2023

Giants first team defense & second team defense starts off strong today in team periods First team D didn’t allow a first down in four plays. Two runs for minimal gain (one where Okereke pursued nice on a run outside the tackles) Leonard Williams had a sack + an incompletion — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) August 9, 2023

Undrafted rookie free agent Gemon Green also hauled in an impressive interception.

Video highlights

Dane Belton straight up stripped that 😳 pic.twitter.com/c09Lg4MBTY — New York Giants (@Giants) August 9, 2023

Big dawg 😤😤 pic.twitter.com/dpvBRvKdak — New York Giants (@Giants) August 9, 2023

OKAY SLAYTON 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GXcd1DuqFQ — New York Giants (@Giants) August 9, 2023

