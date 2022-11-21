Giants-Lions Week 11: Offense, defense and special teams snap counts

The New York Giants were completely overrun in Week 11, falling to the Detroit Lions by a score of 31-18 in a game that wasn’t even that close. It was their ugliest and least inspiring performance of the entire 2022 season to date.

Compounding matters? The Giants lost at least five players to injury and had several others banged up. That’s bad news on a short week that culminates in a Thanksgiving Day game against the Dallas Cowboys.

There’s a lot to break down and a lot to go over but before we look ahead, let’s look back. Here are the snap counts that contributed to the Giants’ latest loss.

Offensive snaps: 69

Defensive snaps: 64

Special teams snaps: 30

The returning Shane Lemieux was benched midway through the game and that began an offensive line rotation. Jon Feliciano and Tyre Phillips also left the game injured, which is why the offensive line snap counts appear so out of whack.

Cornerback Rodarius Williams made his return and saw more snaps than the team would have liked due to injuries as well. If you can’t tell, that was the theme of this game.

