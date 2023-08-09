Giants-Lions joint practices: Day 2 takeaways as Darren Waller, Daniel Jones fire up the O

ALLEN PARK, Mich. - Darren Waller spoke up. So did Daniel Jones.

The New York Giants' offensive leaders weren't panicking after what they considered a disappointing and frustrating Day 1 performance in the first of two joint practices with the Detroit Lions. They felt the need to fire up their teammates nonetheless.

"Had to give 'em a few words," Waller told NorthJersey.com with a smile as he boarded the team bus after Wednesday's Day 2 practice. "Some wise words to get us going."

The message apparently resonated, especially given who delivered them, but the actions that resulted mattered even more. The Giants' offense led by Jones responded from jump Wednesday, starting with a perfect 4-for-4 showing from the quarterback in the first 7-on-7 team period of the session.

Jones opened with a strike to Darius Slayton over the middle and a swing pass to Saquon Barkley before taking a check down to Matt Breida out of the backfield. Then came his first touchdown pass of the day, fittingly to Waller just inside the goal line where he split two Lions defensive backs, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Kerby Joseph.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws after an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Lions coach Dan Campbell said earlier Wednesday morning that he expected the intensity and competitiveness to rise for both sides. Brian Daboll wanted to see the Giants take things up a notch from Day 1, too, when his team were like a boxer feeling out their opponent. The Lions came out punching, and the difference in summer styles provided the home team with an advantage at times.

That was not the case on Day 2, as Jones regained the rhythm he's been displaying throughout training camp.

"We came out and we were like, ‘Let’s control us and not worry about them,’" wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins said. "Darren gave us a little speech beforehand and was like, ‘Hey man, no matter who we play, it’s always about us, it’s never about the other team.’ And we came with that mentality."

Jones had back to back touchdowns to Darius Slayton during an 11-on-11 period from the fringe, just outside the red zone. Matt Peart, again with the starters at right tackle with Evan Neal still in concussion protocol, did a good job against Lions star rusher Aidan Hutchinson on the first of the two Slayton TDs.

Slayton made a spectacular grab on the second one. From a distance it looked like Slayton bobbled the ball initially and then made the catch. On video, it was clear he never lost control of the ball - just adjusted and pulled it to his chest mid-air. Even better catch than originally thought.

Daniel Bellinger and Parris Campbell (2) also caught touchdowns from Jones in team periods.

In the last team period, the Giants needed just one play to get in the end zone when Jones hit Waller on a short out route for a touchdown.

Here are more takeaways from the second and final joint practices in advance of Friday's preseason opener between the Giants and the Lions at Ford Field in downtown Detroit.

Take it to the Banks

Cornerback Deonte Banks participates in an NFL football rookie camp at the New York Giants training facility in East Rutherford, N.J., Friday, May 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Giants rookie cornerback Deonte Banks is coming into his own, settling in as his development continues under intense scrutiny given the responsibility the team is prepared to hand him this season.

Banks made one of the plays of the day Wednesday with a pass breakup at the goal line of a pass from Jared Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown. He swatted the ball away with his left handed, denying a touchdown. That was his second PBU of the morning, and Banks' physicality in coverage was on display.

"I feel like I belong," Banks said with a smile, later adding: "That's what I do. It's kind of my super power: being physical."

Camp life of Riley

Don't look now, but Giants seventh-round pick Jordon Riley is starting to stand out and make the most of his chances with Rakeem Nunez-Roches (groin) and Ryder Anderson (arm) sidelined and A'Shawn Robinson working his way back after being activated from the physically unable to perform list (PUP) on Monday.

Riley held his own in 1-on-1 drills Tuesday, and on Wednesday he combined with Kayvon Thibodeaux to force a fumble during 11-on-11 team drills. In the final team period of the session, Riley was with the first team defense alongside Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams up front.

Sights and sounds from Giants-Lions practice

-- The Giants' first-team offensive line was the same: left tackle Andrew Thomas, left guard Ben Bredeson, center John Michael Schmitz, right guard Mark Glowinski and Peart at right tackle for Neal, who should be back on the field early next week provided he clears the steps of concussion protocol. Schmitz is finding his groove.

-- Thibodeaux recovered two fumbles and was heavily involved in the Giants' run defense, which shined again in overpowering the Lions at times, save for rookie Jahmyr Gibbs, who flashed on a couple plays bounced to the outside.

-- Dane Belton announced his presence with a forced fumble and recovery, although it was much better than that sounds. The second-year safety got some run with the first team and he picked the pocket of running back David Montgomery, swiping the football from him and sprinting the rest of the way for a touchdown.

-- Saquon Barkley did not participate in 11-on-11 drills as the Giants cut back on his workload. Sterling Shepard did not practice after a full session on Day 1, and Daboll said it was a scheduled day off in his recovery from ACL surgery.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Giants Lions joint practice: Daniel Jones, Deonte Banks impress