Giants will conduct joint training camp practices with Lions, Jets

The New York Giants and Detroit Lions will hold joint training camp practices in 2023, just days before their preseason opener.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who was a third-round pick of the Giants in 1999, revealed the news on Tuesday at the NFL owners’ meetings. However, he did not indicate who will host the practice.

(Note: The Giants will host the Patriots and Jets in 2023 so it’s likely this will occur in Detroit)

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said his team will have joint practices against the Giants in Week 1 of the preseason this summer. I assume that means the Lions and Giants will play in Week 1 of the preseason. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) March 28, 2023

The Giants and Lions last held joint practices in 2018 when Matt Patricia was settling in for his first season in Detroit.

It was during those practices that Patricia and cornerback Darius Slay had a falling out. The first-year head coach took exception to Slay posting a picture of himself with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., making a spectacle of it in front of the team.

Last season, the Lions held joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts while the Giants held uneventful joint practices with the New York Jets.

In 2021, the final year of the Joe Judge era, the Giants also held joint practices with the Cleveland Browns.

Things got heated between several members of the Giants and the Browns, ultimately leading to a post-practice fight between wide receiver Sterling Shepard and cornerback Troy Hill.

That fight went viral.

The Giants and Lions squared off in Week 11 last season with Detroit coming away with a 31-18 victory.

In addition to the Lions, the Giants will also conduct one joint training camp practice with the Jets.

The plan is also to do one joint practice with the Jets before their annual preseason game, per source. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) March 28, 2023

