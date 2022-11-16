Giants-Lions: 5 prop bets for Sunday’s game
The New York Giants (7-2) will face the Detroit Lions (3-6) in Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season.
New York is a 3-point home favorite against Detroit, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under is set for 45.5.
Giants Wire presents five proposition bets for Sunday’s Giants-Lions game.
Lions at Giants: Who wins Week 11?
[pickup_prop id=”29874″>
O/U: 46.5 total points in Lions-Giants?
[pickup_prop id=”29875″>
Goff vs. Jones: More passing yards in Week 11?
[pickup_prop id=”29940″>
Williams vs. Barkley: Who scores in Week 11?
[pickup_prop id=”29941″>
St. Brown vs. Slayton: More REC yards in Week 11?
[pickup_prop id=”29942″>