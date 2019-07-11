Bill Belichick has coached a number of talented defensive players over the course of his illustrious career, but none have resonated with him more than Hall-of-Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Belichick coached L.T. on the New York Giants from 1981-1990, first as a linebackers coach and later as a defensive coordinator. On Thursday, the NFL Throwback Twitter account posted an amazing clip from 1984 of Belichick explaining what made Taylor so special.

"Well, he's probably the most dominant player in football," said young Belichick. "He really has no weaknesses."

Watch the full clip below:

"He really has no weaknesses."



- Then-@Giants LB coach Bill Belichick on Lawrence Taylor (1984) @LT_56 pic.twitter.com/5CzAw6XSDC



— NFL Throwback (@nflthrowback) July 11, 2019

Belichick continues to rave about Taylor to this day. Last season, the Patriots head coach shut down a reporter who tried to compare Chicago Bears star Khalil Mack to the Giants great.

"Now, wait a minute," Belichick said back in October. "We're talking about Lawrence Taylor now. Yeah, I'm not putting anybody in Lawrence Taylor's class. So, you can put everybody down below that. With a lot of respect to a lot of good players now, but we're talking about Lawrence Taylor."

Now that's some big-time praise from one legend to another.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Giants linebackers coach Bill Belichick raves about Lawrence Taylor in awesome throwback video originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston