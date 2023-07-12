Giants linebacker Jarrad Davis out indefinitely following offseason surgery: reports

New York Giants linebacker Jarrad Davis (57) against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Giants linebacker Jarrad Davis underwent an undisclosed surgery this offseason and is expected to be sidelined for an extended period, according to multiple reports.

Davis undergoing surgery was first reported by Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, who says Davis is expected to be out "long term."

While there’s no reported timetable for when Davis might return, losing him for any amount of time is a blow to the Giants’ defense. A first-round pick of the Detroit Lions in 2017, Davis signed with the Giants very late last season, playing just one regular season game. But he started both playoff games for the Giants, recording seven combined tackles with one quarterback hit.

Davis had been in line to start alongside the newly acquired Bobby Okereke at inside linebacker, and with the Giants already thin at linebacker to begin with, losing Davis could result in defensive coordinator Wink Martindale using nickel and dime packages early and often this season.

In 68 career regular season games, Davis has 344 combined tackles, 11.0 sacks, seven forced fumbles, one interception and three fumble recoveries.