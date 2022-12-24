Giants let one slip, but are still in control of their playoff fate

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Brian Asamoah II forces a fumble against New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger. / Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

You knew Greg Joseph’s 61-yard, game-winning field goal attempt was up and good well before it was actually up and good. That’s just the way things have gone for the Giants in recent years. Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Wink Martindale’s defense gave the Vikings, one of the league’s best, everything they had. They came up just short, losing 27-24.

There was good news for New York, though, in the gut-punch defeat. The teams they couldn’t afford to win lost. The Seahawks fell to the Chiefs and the Lions were walloped by the Panthers.

So the Giants' path to the postseason is no different than before Joseph’s kick sailed through the uprights: Win one more and they’re in.

“I look at it as let’s get ready for the Colts,” Brian Daboll told reporters.

You have to give the Giants credit. The lack-of talent lamented throughout the course of this season is very real. Despite it, they continue to find themselves in just about every game they play. That was no different against Minnesota, the No. 2 seed in the NFC with a record of now 12-3.

Jones completed 30-of-42 passes for 334 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Receivers Richie James (eight catches, 90 yards), Isaiah Hodgins (eight catches, 89 yards) and Darius Slayton (four catches, 79 yards) finally got going. Barkley was his normal marvelous self, rushing 14 times for 84 yards and a 27-yard touchdown on a fourth down carry to tie the game late, while also catching eight passes for 49 yards.

It was one of the offense’s best games, and the Giants' defense did everything they could to match. But they, much like the majority of the NFL, simply had no answer for Vikings’ all-world receiver Justin Jefferson, who caught 12 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown. The final catch and final 17 yards set up Joseph’s game-winner on the game’s final play.

The game might have been different had Daniel Bellinger not fumbled in the first half or Jones not thrown that interception in the second. The Giants are not skilled enough to overcome issues like that. Still, their coaching had them in it through the end.

“Tough game,” Daboll said. “Give them credit. They made a few more plays than we did.”

The Giants would have loved to win this game – obviously. It would have clinched their playoff position on Saturday. But, considering what happened with Detroit and Seattle, the loss isn’t nearly as catastrophic. The Vikings were the last truly challenging game on New York’s schedule. Now their postseason fate hinges on them taking care of business against two teams they should take care of business against.

The Colts are up first. The Giants host them next Sunday at MetLife. Indy just turned to its third quarterback of the season — Nick Foles. Not like it should matter. Not only do the Colts lack talent, but their coaching situation is a complete mockery with ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday serving as head coach. Daboll and his staff should be able to scheme circles around Indy.

If things go haywire there, though, the Giants conclude the season on the road in Philadelphia. The Eagles are not like the Colts. They are immensely talented and incredibly well-coached. They’re one of the few teams this season to give the Giants a true whooping. But Philadelphia figures to have everything wrapped up by that point. The Giants won’t be playing the Eagles’ varsity roster.

“I think our focus was on today and winning the game today,” Jones said. “The fact we didn’t do that is certainly disappointing. We’ll reground and see what we can do better.”

The fact this is the Giants' reality is somewhat incredible. New York had all the makings of a team entering a complete rebuild this summer. Instead, Daboll hasn’t just coached this team into playoff contention, but one almost certainly getting in.

Granted, no one in East Rutherford is letting themselves think about that yet. It wasn’t the talk heading into the Vikings game. Nor will it be heading out. Barkley told reporters after the game he wasn’t aware of the results of the Lions or Seahawks games until they told him. That’s the way Daboll likes it.

The Giants have stressed all season the need to take things one game at a time. That’s exactly what they’ve done to this point.

It’s a good thing they have.

Now they’re one game from the postseason.