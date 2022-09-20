Giants’ Leonard Williams has sprained MCL, listed as day-to-day

Following an MRI on Monday, it’s been revealed that New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams suffered a sprained MCL in Week 2.

Leonard left a 19-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers in the third quarter and did not return.

#Giants DT Leonard Williams suffered a sprained MCL on Sunday, source said. While he may miss time, it’s not expected to be much. Coach Brian Daboll had said it was "better than it could be.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2022

“It’s his knee. But it’s better than it could be. So, he’s day-to-day,” head coach Brian Daboll told reporters. “He said he feels a lot better than he did yesterday. He’s walking around, so we’ll just take it like we normally do with these things each day. So, hopefully he’s a fast healer.”

“Day-to-day” is Daboll’s standard diagnosis for every injury. Similarly, rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson suffered a knee injury and has been listed as “day-to-day.” He missed the team’s Week 2 game.

Edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari have also been “day-to-day” for several weeks. There is hope that both return on Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

How much time Williams actually misses remains to be seen, but there is optimism in East Rutherford that it won’t be a long-term issue. The Big Cat is also dealing with an elbow injury that caused him to miss some time during the preseason.

In Williams’ absence, expect Jihad Ward to slide into his role — especially if Thibodeaux and Ojulari return to the field.

