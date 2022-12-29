Giants’ Leonard Williams playing through serious injury

New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams has become a regular on the injury report in recent weeks. He’s been largely limited due to a neck issue, which has also forced him to leave a few games early.

The injury is reportedly serious. And the pain? Severe.

Despite the neck issue, Williams tells Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News that he intends to push through as best he can. The injury itself won’t heal until the offseason.

Williams, who has exited multiple games in severe pain recently, told the News that he is dealing with something in his trap/neck area. Even shooting it with a painkiller wouldn’t completely prevent it from cropping up in games. The ironman D-lineman said it’s something that isn’t going to be able to heal until the offseason. “Just trying to play through it,” he said.

Williams, who has been repeatedly named a primary building block by general manager Joe Schoen, has more than enough motivation to keep him going.

The eight-year veteran has appeared in 123 career games but has never reached the playoffs. He’s also only appeared in three games with a chance to clinch the playoffs and his teams have lost all three (Jets 0-1, Giants 0-2).

On Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, Williams and the Giants will have another shot to punch their playoff ticket. They face a win-and-in scenario and despite the pain, you better believe The Big Cat will be out there giving it his all.

