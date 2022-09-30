Giants’ Leonard Williams, four others out vs. Bears

The New York Giants were hopeful to get several injured players back against the Chicago Bears but will have to wait another week on many.

Wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Wan’Dale Robinson aren’t ready to go just yet, and the same is true for defensive lineman Leonard Williams, who was also listed out.

On the plus side, cornerback Aaron Robinson will make his return to the field and it couldn’t come soon enough. Rookie Cor’Dale Flott will miss Sunday’s Week 4 game with a calf injury.

Also in the good news department, defensive lineman Jihad Ward will be available after missing practice earlier in the week.

Full injury reports for the Giants can be found below:

Out: WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), CB Nick McCloud (hamstring), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), DL Leonard Williams (knee), CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf)

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: N/A

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire