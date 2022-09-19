Giants’ Leonard Williams confident he avoided major injury

The New York Giants headed into their Week 2 matchup against the Carolina Panthers still without their top two pass rushers — Azeez Ojulari and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

With those two off the field, Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence and the rest of the defensive line had to step up.

Unfortunately, the Giants’ defense took another blow when Williams left the game in the third quarter with a knee injury and did not return.

Williams, who was wearing a brace after the game, said he felt good but didn’t want to talk about it further, denying requests from reporters. Head coach Brian Daboll also offered no clarity or update in the severity of Williams’ injury.

Leonard Williams on his knee injury: “Don’t thinks it’s going to be too bad.” Panthers OL Taylor Moton fell onto his leg. Williams feels pretty good his knee isn’t torn. More tests Monday. #giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 18, 2022

Giants DE Leonard Williams had a brace on his right knee after the game, and didn't want to talk about his injury. Giants coach Brian Daboll didn't offer an update either. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) September 18, 2022

With or without Ojulari and Thibodeaux returning in the coming weeks, Williams is a guy that the Giants can ill afford to lose. He’s a team captain and a player many consider irreplaceable.

The good news is that Dianna Russini reports that like Williams, there is some optimism inside the building that he avoided major injury.

Giants Leonard Williams in really good spirits after the game. One Giants source shared with me “he’ll be good” — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) September 18, 2022

Williams will undergo further testing on Monday and the Giants will then know the full extent of his injury. But it’s likely Daboll reverts to the company line and simply calls The Big Cat “day-to-day.”

