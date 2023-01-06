Giants’ Leonard Williams, Azeez Ojulari out vs. Eagles

The New York Giants will visit the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon in their regular-season finale.

For the Giants, the game means nothing. They cannot better their position with a win or worsen their position with a loss. However, the Eagles are still playing for an NFC East crown and a first-week bye in the playoffs.

The Giants are expected to sit or limit several starters, including linebacker Azeez Ojulari and defensive lineman Leonard Williams, who have been ruled out.

Full injury reports for both the Giants and Eagles can be found below:

New York Giants

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Out: LB Azeez Ojulari (ankle), DL Leonard Williams (neck)

Doubtful: CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee)

Questionable: OL Jon Feliciano (back)

Philadelphia Eagles

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Out: Coming…

Doubtful: Coming…

Questionable: Coming…

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire