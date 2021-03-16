Giants, Leonard Williams agree to three-year deal

Dan Benton
·1 min read
The New York Giants and Leonard Williams standoff appeared to be going strong on Tuesday morning with multiple reports stating they weren’t close on a deal, but as the clock neared afternoon hours, things changed.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Giants and Williams have agreed to a three-year deal worth $63 million with $45 million guaranteed.

Although negotiations looked bleak at times, the Giants had remained committed to signing Williams long-term ever since acquiring him from the New York Jets in a mid-2019 trade that was heavily criticized.

Entering the offseason, New York placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Williams for the second straight year, but knew it would be a difficult thing to manage.

“Obviously it certainly makes it a little more difficult [in free agency], but we’ll operate, and we’ll manage,” general manager Dave Gettleman said last week.

Head coach Joe Judge was more direct, saying Williams was a player they’d “love” to keep in the building.

“He’s a guy that obviously we really value in this building and we’d love to have him around here. When we talk specifically about how that helps the pass rush, I think good players help you play good and it’s no secret that he’s a very good player,” Judge said.

The exact breakdown of Williams’ three-year deal has not yet been released, but even with a $21 million per season average, it is likely to clear significant salary cap space for the Giants.

