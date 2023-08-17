Giants lent their practice field to the Bucs after Jets ghosted them

The New York Giants offered some hospitality to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, lending their practice field for a Thursday workout after the New York Jets bailed on their second day of joint practices.

According to Rick Stroud, the Jets backed out of their second joint practice with the Bucs earlier this week, leaving Tampa Bay in a bind. Luckily, the Giants — who had an off day Thursday — were gracious enough to lend their field.

Bucs arrive at the NY Giants training complex across from MetLife Stadium for practice. The NY Jets bailed on a second day of joint practices, something that apparently was agreed to in March. So the Giants graciously offered their practice field. pic.twitter.com/bCdARPzS2o — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 17, 2023

Things got heated between the Bucs and Jets on Wednesday, which included several scuffles between the two teams. Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was sacked at least six times in a period of 10 dropbacks, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

The Bucs and Jets will face off in their Week 2 preseason game Saturday night at MetLife Stadium.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire