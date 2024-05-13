Giants legends Lawrence Taylor, Ottis Anderson speak at Donald Trump rally

New York Giants legends Lawrence Taylor and Ottis “O.J.” Anderson made surprise appearances on Saturday in Wildwood, New Jersey, taking the stage at Donald Trump’s campaign rally.

The pair were welcomed to the microphone by the former president and received a rousing ovation from the nearly 100,000 in attendance.

BREAKING: NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor says former President Trump made him switch from a Democrat to a Republican. “I’ve always been a Democrat, until I met this man right here.” pic.twitter.com/DV9BdTRDcZ — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) May 12, 2024

“I grew up a Democrat, and I’ve always been a Democrat until I met this man right here,” Taylor said. “Nobody in my family ever will vote for a Democrat again.”

Anderson was a bit more subdued when it was his turn to speak.

“Don’t you just love that guy?” Anderson said, referring to Taylor. “It has been a very exciting day. You guys, not one person left. You’re still here yelling and screaming.

“Thank you guys for all of your support. And how about a great shout-out for Metro Exhibits, baby. We made it happen. All because of you!”

Trump acknowledged the all-time Giants greats as they left the stage but admitted they don’t always see eye-to-eye on all things.

“He’s doing quite a great job. What do you think, Lawrence? Doing a great job!” Trump said. “Look at those two guys, O.J., Lawrence, my golfing friends. We don’t have to agree on everything!”

Anderson was a first-round pick of the then-St. Louis Cardinals in the 1979 NFL draft. He was traded to the Giants during the 1986 season and went on to rejuvenate his career in East Rutherford, highlighted by winning MVP in a Super Bowl XXV victory over the Buffalo Bills. The two-time Super Bowl champion and 1989 Comeback Player of the Year was enshrined in the Giants’ Ring of Honor in 2022.

Taylor was a first-round pick of the Giants in the 1981 NFL draft and his resume is too extensive to list. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year and one-time league MVP changed the way the game of football is played, both offensively and defensively. He is widely regarded as the greatest of all time.

In 1999, Taylor became a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer. He was inducted into the Giants’ Ring of Honor in 2010 and had his No. 56 jersey retired in 1994.

