Giants legend Tom Coughlin passed over for 2024 Hall of Fame

Retired New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin will have to wait a little longer to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

On Wednesday, the PFHOF announced their one finalist for the Class of 2024 and it is former Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Buddy Parker.

Coughlin, a two-time Super Bowl champion as head coach of the Giants, also launched the expansion Jacksonville Jaguars in 1995 and quickly led them into contention.

Parker beat out a distinguished group of coach/contributors, of which only one can go on to the final round to be considered for entry to the Hall.

Besides Coughlin, the group consisted of New England Patriots owner Bob Kraft, Steelers owner Art Rooney Jr., former Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Holmgren and two-time Super Bowl-winning Denver Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan.

Frank “Bucko” Kilroy, Dan Reeves, Marty Schottenheimer, Clark Shaughnessy, Lloyd Wells, and John Wooten were the other candidates under consideration.

Coughlin will against be under consideration next year.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire