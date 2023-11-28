Giants legend Tiki Barber among 25 semifinalists for 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class

For the first time since retiring back in 2006, former Giants running back Tiki Barber has been named among the semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Barber joins Hines Ward, Steve Smith, Reggie Wayne, Antonio Gates, and Rodney Harrison among 19 others to advance to the semifinalist stage for the class of 2024.



This list will be cut down to 15 players in January, and members of the selection committee will vote on the final class during the weekend of Super Bowl LVII in February.

Barber was a second-round pick in the 1997 NFL Draft out of the University of Virginia. He spent his entire 10-year NFL career with Big Blue and is known as one of the most productive backs in franchise history.



He made his mark early and often, finishing fourth in Rookie of the Year voting after carrying the ball 136 times for 511 yards and three touchdowns during his first year in the league.

Barber continued that production over the next few seasons, but perhaps his best years in the league were his last.

Over his last three campaigns, he racked up all three of his Pro Bowl appearances. He was also named First Team All-Pro and finished fourth in MVP voting for his career-best performance during the 2005 season.

Barber totaled a combined 1,006 carries for 5,040 yards and 27 touchdowns over those final three seasons.

The 48-year-old still owns the franchise marks for rushing attempts (2,217), rushing yards (10,449), and yards from scrimmage (15,632). His 67 career touchdowns sit second in Giants history, behind only Hall-of-Famer Frank Gifford.