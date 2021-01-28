Giants legend Michael Strahan tests positive for coronavirus

Michael Strahan with FOX

Giants legend Michael Strahan has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to TMZ.



Strahan has been absent from Good Morning America, and was virtually a part of FOX's coverage of Sunday's NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers, as he is currently quarantining.

TMZ says Strahan is not experiencing any severe symptoms and will appear on Good Morning America on Thursday to discuss his diagnosis.

Strahan played for the Giants from 1992 to 2007 and was a part of the team that defeated the then 18-0 New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII. His number 92 is retired, and he is the Giants' all-time sacks leader.