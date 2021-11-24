Giants legend Michael Strahan reflects on number retirement, says current team is 'not far off'

Michael Strahan hoists Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl XLII

It's been long overdue (he'll tell you that himself), but Michael Strahan will have his number retired by the Giants this Sunday.

Strahan retired after winning Super Bowl XLII against the then 18-0 New England Patriots and as the franchise's all-time leader in tackles (666), and was just one sack from breaking Lawrence Taylor's team record of 142.

Strahan is one of the best edge-rushers not only in Giants history, but in NFL history. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014.



“It’s huge. It’s the ultimate honor you can have from your team. After 15 seasons and being in a few Super Bowls with the Giants, it’s a huge honor," Strahan told reporters Friday morning.

Strahan did admit he was surprised it took this long for the number retirement to become official, as he's been in the Hall of Fame for over seven years and only played for the Giants. But he is definitely happy it is coming against the Philadelphia Eagles -- Strahan had more sacks against Philly than he did any other opponent.

With the state of the Giants, though, and the proximity from East Rutherford to Philadelphia, there may be quite a few Eagles fans at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. But Strahan isn't bothered by it, and actually embraces it.

"They can retire my jersey, the Giants could do it in Philly, that wouldn’t bother me," said Strahan. "If there are Eagles fans there booing, that’s what I want them to do, because if they’re not booing, that means I wasn’t very good at my job. … If they boo, it’s an honor for me that they’re booing. I’ll take it as that. I always loved playing the Philadelphia Eagles. They were always good for a few sacks a game."

Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, CA USA; Michael Strahan before the NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers at Levin's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As previously mentioned, Strahan left the game on the highest of notes, winning his lone Super Bowl as a New York Giant. Since then, he's become one of the most well-known faces in the entertainment industry, and he credits that Super Bowl to how his life and career have turned out."

"There's no city like New York City. It's the best place in the world to be, it's the best place in the world to play, it's the best place in the world to have success. It is true, you feel like you do something in New York, you feel like you can do anything. My life is a living testament of that. ... That Super Bowl was pretty much one of the biggest things that ever happened to me. I definitely know that if we don't win that Super Bowl, my life is different. ... Winning that Super Bowl, especially in the fashion we did it, against the team that we did it against with that record that they had definitely put me in another light to a lot of people, which has led me to an incredible life."



This year's Giants, however, are nowhere near Super Bowl caliber. The Hall-of-Famer does, however, feel that they are "not far off," despite their frustrating losses.

"Do I watch every game as if I am still playing and the biggest fan of the Giants? Absolutely. Do I get frustrated like every other fan out there? Absolutely. Do I look at it and think that I can get off my couch sometimes and go play and help the team? Absolutely. I do think that the team right now, we need to find a way to get back to where we were to be competitive.

"And the thing is, there’s so many games we’ve lost, literally. … on last second, on the penalty or things like that that completely changed the season for this team. And I just want the team to understand that they’re not far off. They’re really not far off, but at the same time, when you’re losing, don’t look around and blame anybody, don’t wait for somebody to rescue you, because no one feels sorry for you when you’re losing. Nobody’s gonna come rescue you. You just gotta go to work and rescue yourself.”