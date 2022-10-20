Giants legend Harry Carson to be honored at Champions for Children Gala

The Jay Fund, the foundation created by former New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin, will hold its annual Champions for Children Gala on Friday night, October 21, at Cipriani in midtown Manhattan.

New York Giants Hall of Fame linebacker Harry Carson and his wife, Maribel, will be among this year’s honorees.

Among the attendees this year will be Giants co-owner John Mara, NBC broadcaster Bruce Beck and many former Giants players and coaches, most notably Bart Oates, Phil Simms, Chris Snee, Chuck Mercein, David Tyree, Jeff Feagles, Jerry Palmieri, Kevin Boothe, Victor Cruz and Leonard Marshall.

The Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation Gala is marking its 17th year of providing financial, emotional, and practical support for families tackling pediatric cancer in the New York/New Jersey Metropolitan area.

Professional athletes, celebrities, and supporters will enjoy an evening dedicated to raising money for local families facing the unthinkable.

Since its inception, the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation has helped more than 5,000 families and provided more than $16 million in financial assistance to those families and patients who need it most.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire