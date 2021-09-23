Giants legend Eli Manning 'enjoying getting a little taste' of broadcasting with Peyton Manning post-retirement

Eli Manning addresses crowd at podium outside Make-A-Wish headquarters in New Jersey

Eli Manning's new gig on ESPN with his brother, Peyton, has been a huge hit. The two brothers break down the Monday Night Football game with X's and O's at the forefront as various guests pop in as well. And it's all done from their basements, making it a very easy commute downstairs.

Broadcasting seems to be coming natural to the Giants legend, who will be honored at MetLife Stadium on Sunday as he is forever remembered in the Ring of Honor. But it really isn't something Manning planned out when he retired two seasons ago.

“I’m enjoying getting back into the game this fall with the Giants and through doing Monday Night Football with Peyton," he told media members on Thursday ahead of his No. 10 being retired officially on Sunday. "I’m enjoying getting a little taste of it and kind of slowly getting back into it, but not having to give all the time that I used to have to give.”

That's the main thing for Eli post-retirement. He wanted to spend more time with his wife and kids instead of jumping into the next passion of his life. And he's done that, having the ability to coach his daughter in basketball and spend some weekends however the family would like instead of focusing on his next opponent each Sunday like he did for 16 seasons in New York.

But the itch for the game never left.

“It was never a goal of mine to get into broadcasting," he explained. "It wasn’t like I got done playing football and I was like, ‘I definitely want to hop right in the booth and start calling games.’ I kind of, didn’t necessarily think I would want to do that, and a lot of it is because of the traveling and being gone every weekend calling games – I wanted my weekends back. That’s something that I thought was a good part of retiring, was to be around on weekends and go to sporting events and coach my kids.

Story continues

"But I’ve enjoyed doing the Monday night. I got to have dinner with my kids on Monday night and go down and call the game. I’ve enjoyed that aspect and just getting back into the game, break down film, kind of get to talk X’s and O’s with my brother, which he explains and then try to explain that to the fans, and I think just doing it in this more relaxed way."

It's a unique broadcast with the Manning brothers, as they really bring two brilliant quarterback minds into one broadcast to explain what's going on down on the field and sideline each play. And of course, their goofy side comes out with one-liners left and right, making fun of each other or the guest they have one.

Could Eli make it to the real booth one day and become a part of a broadcast team? It's possible.

But his current gig doesn't hinder his time with his family, which is the biggest priority in his post-retired life right now.