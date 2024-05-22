Giants legend Eli Manning angling for minority ownership of an NFL team?

Retired New York Giants legend Eli Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion, a two-time Super Bowl MVP, a member of the Giants’ Ring of Honor, and will someday be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Manning is also an Emmy winner, an analyst, an actor, an impersonator, a comedian, a show host, and the minority owner of Gotham FC, a professional women’s soccer team.

Might Easy E also be adding “NFL owner” to his resume in the near future?

Crain’s New York Business reports that Manning has his sights set on becoming a minority NFL owner through the Brand Velocity Group.

Eli Manning, the retired quarterback who led the underdog New York Giants to two Super Bowl victories, now wants a team of his own. Manning’s Brand Velocity Group is hoping to take advantage of potential changes to National Football League rules that would allow private equity firms to own minority stakes of franchises. The proposals are currently being examined by a special NFL committee, Bloomberg reported in early May.

Brand Velocity co-founder Drew Scheinman confirms the firm is “definitely” interested in buying stake in one of the NFL’s 32 teams, something Manning is excited about.

“It’ll be really interesting,” said Manning. “Valuations of NFL teams are getting so high that you’re limiting the number of people that can afford it.”

Any stake purchase will almost certainly exclude the Giants, so it’s entirely possible Manning eventually becomes an “opponent” of the only team he ever played for — and the team he currently works for.

