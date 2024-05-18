Giants legend Carl Banks: We’re in ‘goofy land’ with the Daniel Jones hate

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones often gets the short end of the stick when it comes to his performance on the field since entering the league.

Jones is the quarterback — the face of the organization — and when that organization is failing, fans clamor for his head. It’s the same with any team, but it feels like Jones takes more of a beating than most NFL quarterbacks.

Retired Giants legend Carl Banks thinks it has gone too far now and that the entire charade is “goofy.”

Bob Papa brought it up in conversation when a tweet that had nothing to do with the Giants turned into a negative conversation about Jones — something that happens with remarkable frequency.

The "Goofy Brigade" defaults to DJ pic.twitter.com/G6W21ZVs5y — Carl Banks (@CarlBanksGIII) May 17, 2024

“I think we’re in goofy land right now. Let’s preface this: There’s a certain sector of folks that call themselves Giant fans that have made it their life’s work to (expletive) on Daniel Jones,” Banks said. “And it’s to the point — and they don’t even realize it — it’s to the point to where they’re so goofy with these takes, that it’s making Daniel Jones a sympathetic figure.

“And what it does is forcing people, which I’m seeing more and more of, forcing people to say, ‘Look, he didn’t have certain things, and there weren’t certain things in place, and he’s had several different coaching staffs.’ And so, this constant beating on a guy that you’re supposed to be a fan of his team, it’s just outright goofy. It’s so overdone right now. It’s… not exhausting, it’s tired.”

The immediate response to Banks’ comments only further solidified his point.

“Now it’s the fans’ fault,” a user wrote on the Big Blue Interactive forum. “DJ will go down as the worst quarterback ever to play the position but it has only been because of the coaches, the lack of weapons, the crappy OL, and now the belligerent fans. There is simply no place in professional sports for the victim card. What an utter embarrassment for this franchise.”

The worst quarterback to ever play the game? That’s a goofy statement.

Another user took things even further, likening Jones to a young murderer.

“Banks is a company man,” they wrote. “Found it funny when he sympathized with DJ for having multiple coaches. Almost like the classic (case) of sympathizing with the kid who killed his parents because he is an orphan.”

Once again, that’s goofy.

Others took direct aim at Banks on social media, peppering him with expletives and ultimately proving his point in the process.

It has gotten a little bit crazy with all of the hate toward Jones, but there’s no changing that until the Giants actually do something with him under center. Until then, the battle (and goofy hate) will rage.

