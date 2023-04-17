Giants led the NFL in snaps taken by payers aged 25 or under last season

The New York Giants finished 9-7-1 last season, their first under general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll. They also qualified for the postseason for the first time since 2016 and did it with a lot of young and inexperienced players.

In fact, the Giants had players the age of 25 or under take more snaps than any other team in the NFL by a significantly wide margin.

2022 snaps played by players age 25 or younger: 18,302 – NYG

<huge gap>

16,451 – PIT

16,286 – DET

15,879 – DAL

15,868 – CAR

15,860 – SEA

15,693 – BAL

15,112 – KC

15,028 – JAX

14,802 – ATL

14,693 – CHI

14,640 – MIN

14,636 – PHI

14,336 – TB

14,227 – CLE

14,113 – LAC

14,079 – NYJ… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 14, 2023

It’s a good sign for the Giants as their young stars are getting much-needed experience. Of the top four defensive snap leaders, only one — cornerback Fabian Moreau — was over 25. He is no longer with the team, by the way.

Neither is safety Julian Love, who led the defense in snaps (1,006). He signed with Seattle last month in free agency. But defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (874) and defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (740) remain with the Giants.

On offense, seven of the top nine snap leaders were 25 or under: left tackle Andrew Thomas, quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley, wide receiver Darius Slayton, right tackle Evan Neal, tight end Daniel Bellinger and guard Ben Bredeson. Only Center Jon Feliciano and guard Mark Glowinski were over 25.

Feliciano, of course, departed East Rutherford for San Francisco.

Although the Giants may trim the gap with the rest of the league in 2023, they are still expected to be one of the youngest teams in the NFL.

Related

Leonard Johnson anxious to join Giants, showcase what he can do Is John Michael Schmitz a 'perfect fit' for Giants? O.J. Simpson: Giants should empty pockets for Saquon Barkley

Follow all of your favorite teams at Giants Wire, Nets Wire, Rutgers Wire and Jets Wire!

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire