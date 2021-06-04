Giants learning best way to fit Kenny Golladay into their offense

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Giants knew they wanted wide receiver Kenny Golladay to be part of their team when free agency opened and they were able to land him with a four-year, $72 million deal.

That kind of contract sets Golladay up to be a centerpiece of their offense and the team is devoting time this offseason to figuring out just how to make that happen. Head coach Joe Judge outlined some of that process when he spoke to reporters at a press conference on Friday.

“When you add new players to the roster through free agency or the draft, you’re going to try to build in different things that fit to their strengths,” Judge said. “Obviously there’s going to be an element of what he did so well in Detroit that we’ll try to incorporate and let him play to his strengths, and then we’ll try to find things that fit us that he hasn’t done in the past and make sure we fit them in as we go. . . . Everyone saw on tape this guy has been a physical player for years. He’s made a lot of tough catches, a lot of big plays with the ball in his hand running. He brings a physical toughness; that’s something we saw on tape, and we plan on building into his strengths whatever we can do with our offense.”

The Giants added another wideout in the first round when they drafted Kadarius Toney and signed tight end Kyle Rudolph as a free agent. They still have players like Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and Evan Engram on hand too, so there will likely be a lot of mixing and matching in the coming months as they try to find the best way to fill out their formations come the fall.

Giants learning best way to fit Kenny Golladay into their offense originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Giants OTAs Highlights: Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard light up the field

    Giants WRs Kenny Golladay and Sterling Shepard were seen showing off their speed and pass-catching skills during the Giants latest round of OTAs.

  • DeMeco Ryans: 49ers will have more aggressive, attacking defense

    The 49ers were strong enough on defense over the last few years that defensive coordinator Robert Saleh became a hot head coaching candidate and then the head coach of the Jets. Staying the course would seem to be a good goal for his successor, but DeMeco Ryans is setting his sights a bit differently. Ryans, [more]

  • United States Football League set to return after nearly 40 years

    The USFL plans a minimum of eight teams for its first season and will retain rights to key original team names such as the New Jersey Generals, Memphis Showboats and Los Angeles Express.

  • ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: Tori Anderson & Kian Talan To Co-Star In CBS Spinoff

    EXCLUSIVE: Tori Anderson (No Tomorrow) and Kian Talan (Brainchild) are set as series regulars opposite Vanessa Lachey in the upcoming CBS drama series NCIS: Hawai’i, the first installment in the NCIS franchise with a female character at the center. Created/executive produced by NCIS: New Orleans executive producers/showrunner Christopher Silber and Jan Nash as well as […]

  • Detroit Tigers lineup vs. Chicago White Sox: SS Zack Short, CF Derek Hill in for Turnbull

    Detroit Tigers (23-33) vs. Chicago White Sox (34-22): 8:10 p.m.; Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago; Bally Sports Detroit; WXYT-FM (97.1).

  • Fantasy Baseball Week Ahead: Your two-start pitching guide

    Seth Trachtman looks at the upcoming week's two-start pitchers and best matchups, including a favorable schedule for Reds right-hander Sonny Gray.

  • Jets 2021 NFL Draft Signings: Jets sign RB Michael Carter

    Here's the latest on the Jets' 2021 NFL Draft rookie deals...

  • Giants sign 1st-rounder Kadarius Toney to complete class

    The New York Giants have completed signing their draft picks, getting first-rounder Kadarius Toney under contract on Friday. The Giants announced the signing late in the afternoon, hours after the team finished a voluntary workout at the team's headquarters in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Giants selected Toney at No. 20 overall after swapping first-round picks with Chicago.

  • NFL playoff predictions: 49ers, Patriots return to postseason

    Will the 49ers return to the postseason? What about the Patriots? Here are our early NFL playoff predictions.

  • Thousands of pounds of tiny plastic pellets are blanketing Sri Lanka's shores after a vessel caught fire and sank into the Indian Ocean

    A container ship fire off the coast of Sri Lanka threatens marine life as more than 350 metric tons of oil sink to the bottom of the Indian Ocean. Local officials prepare for the worst.

  • Ben Zobrist's Cubs 2016 World Series ring up for auction

    Former Cubs infielder/outfielder Ben Zobrist's 2016 World Series ring is up for auction.

  • Jets’ Mark Scheifele suspended 4 games after hit on Jake Evans

    Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele has been suspended for four games after his hit on Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans.

  • Potential Celtics target Bradley Beal talks Wizards future after playoff exit

    Bradley Beal addressed his future with the Wizards after Washington was eliminated from the 2021 NBA playoffs by the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.

  • 'It's me': Williams urges herself to erase deficit at French

    Even a 23-time Grand Slam champion needs to remind herself now and then how to play winning tennis. Serena Williams employed verbal motivation to help her recover from a 4-1 deficit in the second set of a 6-4, 6-4 victory over fellow American Danielle Collins in the third round of the French Open on Friday. Yelling, “C’mon,” and, “Move your feet,” Williams started dominating again with big serves and crushed returns that the 50th-ranked Collins had no answer for.

  • Jets' Scheifele suspended 4 games for late hit on Evans

    Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele was suspended for four games by the NHL on Thursday night for a crushing late hit on Montreal's Jake Evans in Game 1 of the second-round series. Evans was taken off the ice on a stretcher with 57 seconds left Wednesday night in Montreal’s 5-3 victory after being hit in the head and shoulder area an instant after tucking in an empty-net goal. Evans chased down the puck behind the net, tightly circled back around the goal cage and scored just before Scheifele’s sent him crashing to the ice.

  • Tennis-Federer dazzles on return to Grand Slam action

    Roger Federer marked his return to the Grand Slam arena in dazzling fashion with a 6-2 6-4 6-3 first-round defeat of qualifier Denis Istomin at the French Open on Monday. The 39-year-old Swiss had not played a Grand Slam match since the 2020 Australian Open and had managed only one claycourt match in the build-up to Roland Garros. But any fears that eighth-seed Federer might suffer an opening round defeat at a Grand Slam for the first time since 2003 were quickly erased as the Swiss outclassed Istomin with a consummate display.

  • Croatia Euro 2021 squad list, fixtures and latest team news

    Striker Bruno Petkovic is expected to fill Mario Mandzukic's big boots at Euro 2020 as Croatia aim to reach the last 16. Mandzukic, who scored an extra time winner in a 2-1 victory over England in their 2018 World Cup semi-final, is one of several stalwarts who hung up their international boots after Croatia were beaten by France 4-2 in the final. There were no surprises in coach Zlatko Dalic's squad as a bulk of those who spearheaded that World Cup campaign were named alongside a host of players looking to impress on the big stage. Dejan Lovren and Domagoj Vida are likely to be Dalic's first-choice centre backs again while 35-year old captain Luka Modric will continue to drive the midfield. "Petkovic has to be at Euro 2020 what Mandzukic was in Russia," Dalic told the online edition of daily Sportske Novosti. "He has shown that he is capable of leading the line but he has to be in top form. If not, Andrej Kramaric and Ante Budimir are the alternatives." The gifted Petkovic has scored six goals in 13 appearances for Croatia but is yet to be tested on the biggest stage after making his debut in March 2019. The Croatians face England, Scotland and the Czech Republic in Euro 2020 Group D and open their campaign against the English at Wembley on June 13. They face the Czechs at Hampden Park on June 18 where they also lock horns with Scotland in their final group match four days later. Dalic played down Croatia's chances of emulating or surpassing their World Cup success. "The primary goal is to reach the knockout stages and what makes it difficult is the fact that England and Scotland will be hosts in their games against us," he said. "England will be our most difficult opponents because they are a top quality side and we'll be playing them at Wembley. "Our will-power and energy levels are the same as before the World Cup, but the atmosphere is different. The bar is too high and expectations are unrealistic now whereas no one had any before we went to Russia. "We are still among the top 10 sides in Europe but there are many teams with a better chance of winning Euro 2020." Croatia Euro 2021 squad Goalkeepers: Lovre Kalinic (Hajduk Split), Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Simon Sluga (Luton Town) Defenders: Domagoj Vida (Besiktas), Joško Gvardiol (RB Leipzig), Domagoj Bradarić (LOSC Lille), Mile Škorić (Osijek), Dejan Lovren (Zenit Saint Petersburg), Sime Vrsaljko (Atletico Madrid), Borna Barisic (Rangers), Duje Caleta-Car (Marseille), Josip Juranovic (Legia Warsaw) Midfielders: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea), Marcelo Brozovic (Internazionale), Milan Badelj (Genoa), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow), Ivan Perisic (Internazionale) Forwards: Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Josip Brekalo (Wolfsburg), Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Kristijan Lovric (Gorica), Ante Rebić (AC Milan), Bruno Petković (Dinamo Zagreb) Croatia Euro 2021 fixtures England vs Croatia, Sunday June 13, 2pm Croatia vs Czech Republic, Friday June 18, 5pm Croatia vs Scotland, Tuesday June 22, 8pm Group D latest standings

  • Portugal Euro 2021 squad list, fixtures and latest team news

    Having won their first major trophy at Euro 2016, Portugal approach this year’s tournament with a far better squad than last time and crucially have the belief which previous sides seemingly lacked. For all the emotion released by Portugal’s success five years ago, their Euro 2016 campaign was laced with good fortune, highlighted by the fact they only won one of their seven matches after 90 minutes. Aside from some notable names, their squad was short on quality and their triumph was built on ex

  • Norman Powell with a 2-pointer vs the Denver Nuggets

    Norman Powell (Portland Trail Blazers) with a 2-pointer vs the Denver Nuggets, 06/03/2021

  • Serena Williams digs deep to overcome spirited Mihaela Buzarnescu at French Open

    A strong day for American tennis saw Serena Williams fight her way through to the third round, and a meeting with compatriot Danielle Collins, despite strapping around her right thigh which might suggest an injury concern further down the line. Williams needed a third set – as well as a strong serving day – to slip past Romania’s Mihaela Buzarnescu by a 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 scoreline. It was a win, but not a convincing one. Williams’ movement still looks short of the fluidity which might make her a con