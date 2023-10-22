Giants lead Commanders 14-0 at halftime

The Giants offense has been unsightly for most of the 2023 season, but they've been a lot better than the Commanders' unit through 30 minutes at MetLife Stadium.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor threw touchdown passes to tight end Darren Waller and running back Saquon Barkley while the Giants defense stifled the Commanders. They've picked up five sacks, which is the same amount that they had in the first six weeks of the season, and lead their divisional mates 14-0 at the break.

Howell has now been sacked 39 times on the season and the Commanders have netted 46 yards thus far. Howell also threw an interception and the Commanders have yet to convert a third down opportunity.

Taylor has been sacked three times — Chase Young has made it look like Justin Pugh should return to the couch a few times — but the Giants have shown some rare explosiveness. They've had five plays of more than 20 yards, including the short pass to Barkley that he broke for a 32-yard score.

Barkley has 74 yards overall and Waller has five catches for 77 yards. Those were the players the Giants hoped would be the main drivers of their offense this year, so it's been a welcome development this weekend.