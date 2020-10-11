Giants lead 14-3, though Lorenzo Carter carted off with Achilles

Giants linebacker Lorenzo Carter was carted off on the first possession Sunday.

He has an Achilles injury, and the Giants ruled him out. (They originally called it an ankle injury and listed him as questionable to return.)

It was a non-contact injury on an incomplete pass from Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb. The Cowboys reached the Giants 4 before Prescott lost 2 yards and the Cowboys had to settle for a field goal on the play after Carter’s injury.

The Giants already were without Oshane Ximines, who was placed on injured reserve Friday with a shoulder injury.

Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has pulled out all the stops against his former team, with a flea flicker and an end around.

The Giants scored on the end around with Evan Engram faking out Everson Griffen on a 3-yard touchdown run. It was the Giants’ first touchdown since the 14:18 mark of the fourth quarter in Week Two against the Bears.

They already have added another, this time on defense.

Kyler Fackrell had a 46-yard interception return for a touchdown on a high pass by Prescott that went off Ezekiel Elliott‘s fingers. The Giants lead 14-3.

Cowboys tight end Blake Bell (right knee) is questionable to return.

